Whatsapp alarm bells for these smartphones: Check if WhatsApp will stop working on your phone

Whatsapp may stop working on your smartphone soon! Yes, you read it right. The most popular messaging application updated its mobile devices support page last week. According to the latest update, the company has released a list of devices that would no longer support the application and the ones that will lose support by the end of 2018. The Facebook-owned company has notified in a support note on the company’s website, “These platforms don’t offer the kind of capabilities we need to expand our app’s features in the future. If you use one of these affected mobile devices, we recommend upgrading to a newer iOS version, or to a newer Android running OS…”

“If you use one of these affected mobile devices, we recommend upgrading to a newer OS version, or to a newer Android running OS 4.0+, iPhone running iOS 7+, or Windows Phone 8.1+ so that you can continue using WhatsApp,” it says.

Here is all you need to know about the devices that will lose WhatsApp support this year:

Nokia

• WhatsApp will stop support for all devices running on Nokia S40 platform by the end of this year.

• Nokia Asha series – some of the popular smartphones run on this platform.

• This will not allow the users on this platform to create new accounts or re-verify existing accounts.

• Nokia Symbian S60 is another platform that no longer supports the application.

Android

• WhatsApp has stopped updates for all smartphones running on Android 2.1 (Eclair) and Android 2.2 (Froyo).

• Users of Android versions 2.3.7 (Android Gingerbread) will continue to get WhatsApp updates for only two more years.

iPhones

• Among iPhones, WhatsApp has stopped support for iPhone 3GS and devices running on iOS 6.

BlackBerry

• Users with smartphones running BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10 and older platforms too will not get WhatsApp going forward.

• Devices running BlackBerry 10 got grace period of two weeks in January this year.

Windows Phone

• Users with smartphones running Windows Phone 8.0 too will not get WhatsApp updates this year.

• The messaging app also does not support Windows Phone 7.

Others

• Users on the older platforms listed above cannot transfer their chat history to new devices.

• There is currently no option to transfer chat history between platforms.

• However, WhatsApp provides the users with the option to send their chat history attached to an email.