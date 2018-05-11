​​​
WhatsApp Admin Alert! ‘Delete For All’ feature gets major update – find out what it means for you

WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, is all set to undertake a new change in the 'Delete For All' feature. It was last year in November when this feature was first made available by WhatsApp. Check out what the feature entails!

WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, is all set to undertake a new change in the ‘Delete For All’ feature. It was last year in November when this feature was first made available by WhatsApp. Earlier, the time that users were allowed to delete a sent message was within 420 seconds or 7 minutes. However, with time, WhatsApp has increased the time to delete a message for all. Now, WhatsApp has got a major update for the group admins in this regard.

According to WABetaInfo, a popular WhatsApp Beta tester, WhatsApp has updated the maximum time of revoke limit. Earlier, you could delete a message for everyone in a group message even after 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds. The admin would get 1 day to receive the revoke request when a person deletes a sent message in a group chat. With this update, a WhatsApp user will now get 1 day, 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds to receive the revoke request.

However, there is a catch with the update. As of now, this feature is available for WhatsApp on Android only. Another caveat is that this update is for WhatsApp Beta users only. That means there is time for this feature to actually show up on regular update on WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, the Facebook-owned WhatsApp will be coming out with another feature for its 1.5 billion active users. The new feature is called ‘Chat Filter’. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, this feature will allow the user to quickly search messages, filtering them per unread chats, groups and broadcast lists. Once the user taps ‘Search’, a ‘Filter’ icon will be available.

