It is time to update WhatsApp as this new feature has been launched

WhatsApp launches dismiss as admin. (AP)

Popular instant messaging app WhatsApp has launched another big feature for its users. In a major development, WhatsApp is rolling out the dismiss as admin feature for iOS and Android users. According to a report on WAbeta Info, the feature is available as Android version 2.18.116 and iOS version 2.18.41.

So, what’s this dismiss as admin feature in WhatsApp?

In old versions, when an administrator promoted a participant as a new admin, in order to demote it again, it was necessary to directly remove him from the group, adding him again. But, now, the new option – dismiss as admin – allows an administrator to dismiss another one without removing him from the group.

Oh, obviously if you are the group creator, other admins cannot dismiss you as admin and they cannot delete you from the group (2.18.41 iOS – 2.18.116 Android).

This was soooo necessary ???? https://t.co/VpdMcuQcFe — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 18, 2018

HOW IT WORKS:-

WhatsApp dismiss as admin feature for Android:-

WhatsApp dismiss admin for Android (WAbeta Info)

WhatsApp dismiss as admin feature for iOs:-

Whatsapp dismiss admin for iOS (WAbeta Info).

Meanwhile, WhatsApp recently added some new features to its algorithm. The new feature lets users download deleted media files. Earlier, when users deleted specific files sent over WhatsApp by going to the specific folder on the smartphone, they were not able to download it anymore. But now the Facebook-owned messaging app enables you to download such files as well. Separately, a WhatsApp beta for Android update (v2.18.111) reportedly added the vCard indexing feature.

Also, the instant messaging app has finally introduced its payment feature for beta users. The new feature, which will let users Request Money from their friends, contacts. The WhatsApp ‘Request Money’ feature has gone live on Android beta version of the app, and users on the regular version of Android might not see it.