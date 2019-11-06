WhatsApp adds new group chat features to boost user privacy: Check the details here

The Facebook-owned messaging platform has over 400 million in India itself.

WhatsApp has launched a new privacy update that allows users to block specific people from adding them to groups. Facebook-owned WhatsApp announced on Wednesday that it is adding the ‘My contacts except’ option as a replacement for ‘Nobody’. Users will be able to access this feature with the latest version of WhatsApp which is being rolled out throughout the world.

WhatsApp in a blog post revealed, “Based on feedback from users during our initial rollout, instead of the ‘Nobody’ option we are now providing a ‘My Contacts Except’ option. This allows you to choose to exclude specific contacts or ‘select all’.” The feature was spotted in the beta version for Android last month.

Here is how you can enable the settings

Go to Settings

Tap Account

Click on Privacy

Then Go to Groups and select one option

Everyone

My Contacts

My Contacts except

My Contacts means that users whose number has been saved on your smartphone will be the only ones who will be able to add you. Whereas, ”My Contacts Except” gives you the advantage to stop unknown people from adding you.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps throughout the world. The Facebook-owned messaging platform has over 400 million in India itself. However, it is important to note that Group administrators can invite a user by sending them an invitation to their personal chat. The spyware incident that happened in India has put WhatsApp in a spot of bother once again. The spyware incident has allowed WhatsApp’s competitor’s Telegram and Signal to widen their user base in India.

Telegram was launched in 2013, it is a cloud-based messaging app which is available on iOS, Android, Windows Phone, Windows NT and macOS.

The company had revealed last week that the spyware had stolen data from Indian users as well. In response to this, the Indian government has asked them to explain themselves as to how they will protect the privacy of millions of users in India.