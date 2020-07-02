WhatsApp adds animated stickers, QR code support, dark mode and more with new update; full details

WhatsApp has explored for its web is the addition of QR codes for profiles.

Messaging application WhatsApp has introduced a slew of new features both for its mobile application and web. The Facebook-owned company will bring out animated stickers for its web also. The company is already testing the animated stickers in beta versions of android as well as iOS and will soon be introducing these in mobile applications. These animated stickers have been quite popular with other platforms including WeChat, Telegram, iMessage. The stickers introduced in WhatsApp have been pretty basic as of now and with the introduction of new features, the company is introducing its own set of animated stickers within the application.

Another feature that WhatsApp has explored for its web is the addition of QR codes for profiles. All the accounts will now have their own QR code that will help users scan each other’s code. With this, they can add each other without having to actually enter the number. The feature had been there in other services offered by the parent company Facebook, however, WhatsApp has recently added it to its features. This feature is expected to come out shortly.

The web version of WhatsApp will also match with the phone application by getting the support for dark mode. The dark mode has already been enabled for phone application.

Moreover, with group video calls being the new trend, the company has also improved its existing video call offering. The company, for its mobile application, has increased the limit of people that can participate in a group video call. Earlier it was limited to only four participants but now, it can support up to 8 participants at a time. If there is a WhatsApp group of 8 people, one can start a group video call with just one button.