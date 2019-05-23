WhatsApp adding two cool features soon to Android: How they will benefit you

When Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the company’s plans to integrated services across the products, he pointed his finger at WhatsApp outright as the world’s most popular app was still operating according to old ethos. Those plans have slowly begun to bear fruit and a new integration service has been spotted. WhatsApp will soon allow users to cross-post their Status to Facebook as Story – something that Instagram and the marquee app already provide.

According to WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.151 contains some instances of what will eventually reach the users as a sharing option for WhatsApp Status. Although the feature is not available to beta testers, the watchdog managed to obtain the screenshot that shows what the feature will look like.

WhatsApp will allow the user to post their Status as a Story to their Facebook profile if its app is installed. The option is labelled as ‘Add to Facebook Story’ and is located just below where the user’s WhatsApp Status is available. It is not available as yet and may see modifications as and when it is rolled out for the stable channel. Facebook has been stressing uniformity among its apps to better the user experience, which is why it is mulling several other ways to merge WhatsApp with Instagram and Facebook apps.

There is another feature that is now being tested on Android. The QR code sharing option, which was previously reported for the iOS platform, is now being planned for the Android app. WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot that shows the QR code icon placed on the top right corner inside the Profile tab. The QR code will make adding contacts easier without requiring the mobile number. It is not available yet and its rollout timeline is not known as of now.

Since both the features have been spotted in an early teardown of the WhatsApp beta app for Android, they are likely to start showing up for the beta testers soon before making it to the stable build.