WhatsApp ‘Add to Cart’ button now rolling out to enhance shopping experience

After the introduction of a business account and many updates, WhatsApp is now aiming to introduce the ‘Add to Cart’ button. The new addition is expected to further enhance the user experience and ease shopping on the messaging application. With the introduction of this new button, users can now easily access products on WhatsApp like they do on other websites. This means users can get a whole shopping experience on WhatsApp only where they can access product catalogues, build their carts, place their orders and pay for it as well.

While browsing the products on the business account, users can simply select what they would like and add to the cart. This way, they can add multiple products in the cart from a particular merchant. The work is similar to an e-commerce website or other mobile applications. In case if a user does not want a particular product, that can also be removed from the cart. For this, WhatsApp will add a new dedicated icon for browsing the catalogue.

Users can also share the cart with the seller to directly place the order via WhatsApp. The seller associated with the Business account will reply and confirm the order placed. Payments for these orders can also be completed by WhatsApp Pay and then delivery process can be initiated. The company has also rolled out a new cart-themed sticker to its ‘Open for Business’ sticker pack. This way, merchants can promote their businesses with ease among groups and chats.

The feature has been made live for all WhatsApp users across countries. It can also be considered as an extension to the shopping button and business catalogues. Last month, WhatsApp introduced a shopping button that allowed users to take a glance at all catalogues that businesses are offering on the platform. The company had rolled out a catalogue feature in November 2019 where small businesses can showcase their products to users on WhatsApp.