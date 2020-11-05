WhatsApp actively working on Vacation Mode feature for archived chats, here’s all you need to know about it

There is also a possibility that in the upcoming change in interface, the Archive Chats option may be pulled on the top of chat list.

Messaging platform WhatsApp is working to bring ‘Vacation Mode’ feature for its users. The new talked-about Vacation Mode is expected to give users the ability to keep archived chat in archive even when a new message arrives. Right now, whenever a new chat comes, the company will unarchive the chat and therefore, bringing Vacation Mode will be able to prevent archive chats from being unarchived.

According to a report by the WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the company is actively working on bringing this feature as improvements have been seen in the latest WhatsApp for Android beta. The improvement in the Vacation Mode feature in WhatsApp Beta for Android v2.20.206.2 highlighted that the company is developing it along with inclusion of UI tweaks to the archived chats section. As the company is still on it, the feature has not been out for public beta testing as of now.

Prior to this, the company added other updates to beta. WhatsApp, in the past beta updates, worked on prevention of muted archived chats to get automatically unarchived whenever a new message arrived. However, with the new beta release, users will need not to mute the chats to keep them.

There is also a possibility that in the upcoming change in interface, the Archive Chats option may be pulled on the top of chat list. This will make the visibility of Vacation Mode better. The company is also working to bring a new banner for Archived Chats feature in the new update. The banner will read “Move chats you want to keep muted here.” While WhatsApp has been working on this new feature, it has not been available for users on the latest beta version.