WhatsApp 2019 update: How interacting with your photos, videos in chats will be changed

WhatsApp is bringing some small yet useful features to Android soon

With 1.5 billion monthly active users across the world, WhatsApp has revolutionised the way we connect with friends and the app has just continued to evolve and now comes with a major new update – 2.19.18 version for Android, reported WABetainfo.

Submitting a new update through the Google Play Beta programme, WhatsApp added a new option to let users see a media directly in chat. It must be noted that this feature is already available on iOS.

For instance, when users choose options for an image, a new menu is displayed in WhatsApp.

Source: WABetainfo

When users select Show in chat, the app then shows the chat displaying the view where the image can be seen. In the same menu, users are also able to see two other options – “Set as…” and “Rotate”.

Earlier, all options in “Set as…” were seen in the first menu, but now the “Rotate” option is new as users could see “Rotate left” and “Rotate right” in the older version.

It is interesting to note that the new version has a bug which displays the Stickers search. This feature is not enabled officially or remotely, however, it could still be used using a trick. WABetainfo took to Twitter to explain how the users can enable it.

The Twitter post read, “ATTENTION: I’ve received some reports on my Discord and Twitter that reported the server activation of the sticker search feature. The feature is not enabled, it’s a bug!”

The solution to this was posted in another tweet, “If you open WhatsApp the first time and the last used tab is “Stickers”, the button will appear. It will disappear if you switch tab.” This feature was tested on 2.19.18 and 2.19.6 Business.

There have been several early beta builds and leaks in recent months with WhatsApp experimenting with new features for users. Recently, features such as Dark Mode, Fingerprint Unlock, Sticker Integration, Private Replies and Audio Picker was introduced in the app. These features are not yet available for users but they are expected to be launched soon.