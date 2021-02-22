Whatfix: Helping businesses on their digital journey

Khadim Batti, CEO & co-founder, Whatfix

Whatfix is a fast-growing digital adoption platform that helps accelerate product adoption across enterprises. It guides users through easy, simple, step-by-step walkthroughs to make the most use of their existing tech stack. “The more sophisticated the platform or application, the more valuable Whatfix can be,” says Khadim Batti, CEO and co-founder, Whatfix. “Whether it’s providing step-by-step instruction on walking through a CRM system, or onboarding an employee rapidly on a critical tool, Whatfix ensures that the process is smooth and efficient.”

The journey of Whatfix began in 2011 when Batti and his co-founder, Vara Kumar decided to start SearchEnabler, a marketing DIY product for SMBs.

While the solution received good traction with about 100 customers within a year, customers required instruction and support in leveraging the solution. It was this core pain-point which led to the inception of Whatfix in 2014. It has offices in San Jose, California and Bengaluru.

“As the world shifts online, companies need to avail the full potential of enterprise technology and tools they have already invested in and Whatfix is supporting this effort,” says Batti. Whatfix plays a significant role in ensuring that the entire employee base is onboarded and is able to effectively use the tools at their disposal through training on new software and processes. Whatfix offers a unique digital adoption platform—in-app walkthroughs, videos, and guides for using new software solutions and features.

“We have designed the platform such that customisation and authoring of outflows is one of the easiest. In a remote workplace, users no longer easily reach out to a colleague to walk through sophisticated solutions like their CRM. This makes it critical for us to enable independent production and make everyone more efficient to sustain business momentum in these dynamic times,” says Batti.

In 2019, Gartner recognised its category—Digital Adoption Solutions—and positioned Whatfix as one of the pioneers in the space. “Since then we have been recognised by Deloitte and Everest Consulting,” says Batti. Recently, Whatfix has been featured in the LinkedIn Top 10 Indian Startups 2020 list, showcasing how it has emerged as one of the leaders in the digital adoption solution category.

In order to enhance its solution, in 2019, Whatfix acquired Airim, a company that provides an AI-powered Personalisation Engine for users and customers. “By incorporating Airim’s capabilities we will be able to provide hyper-personalised in-app guidance at the user’s point of need such as analyse clickstreams, how long a step takes and where users get stuck or abandons the process completely,” says Batti. “Another key highlight of the year was that we doubled our total revenue. And based on our successes of helping enterprises with their web applications in 2020, Whatfix is also venturing into solutions for desktop and mobile applications.”

According to Batti, the current pandemic has accelerated the pace of digital transformation across industries. The adoption and optimal utilisation of critical platforms and tools forms a major part of digital transformation. “Our SaaS offering is helping businesses increase the output of companies while reducing the costs of tech enterprise tools,” he adds.

Whatfix has raised about $50 million in funding so far. In February 2020, it raised $32 million in Series C funding. “We are looking beyond just product evolution, and aim to commoditise the value from technologies such as automation, AI and contextualisation to bring about a change in user-software experience,” he adds.