What video streaming analytics can do to your business.

viewed thereafter

By Vinit Mehta

Seventy-six percent. That’s the percentage of total internet traffic (business and consumer, combined) that will be video by 2021 in India, up from 57% in 2016. Why video? Because video is the most memorable form of content, and is often ranked significantly higher for engagement with consumers than any other forms of content on the internet.

Video can have considerable impact on consumers’ choices and buying decisions, so it’s crucial for brands to understand how to take advantage of this medium, and utilise video in their content campaigns in order to drive business results. Launching a video campaign is just one of the two steps. The second step is understanding the video streaming analytics data that can provide insights on campaign success, consumer behaviour and, ultimately, determine business results.

Decoding data

Video analytics can provide actionable viewer behavioural data such as tracking views, viewed minutes, percentage of content viewed, new viewers, unique viewers, attention span, top domains, geography, traffic sources, search terms, and much more. Video analytics can track what the viewer has finished watching, and what follow-up videos were viewed thereafter. Such data can provide the basis for recommending follow-up videos as a means to extend the viewer’s time on the site. All of these data points can provide a clearer picture of audience interest and engagement, and aid brands and marketers to effectively assess their campaign results, from identifying and extending the top performing content or eliminating any under-performing content.

However, brands often limit themselves to measuring just clicks, views and shares. Even though these data points are key performance indicators for many brands, they provide a very limited view of the actual performance of a video marketing campaign.

Other key aspects

Insights into the devices consumers use to view videos, be it mobile or desktop, can have an impact on content curation strategies. For instance, most mobile users hold their phones vertically 94% of the time, which has led social media sites like Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook to embrace vertical video formats, as they need to accommodate the aspect ratio to fit a mobile screen size.

A video player is often an overlooked aspect of the video experience. A slow video player, causing even a few seconds delay, could lead to the viewer abandoning the video and moving onto another site. If video streaming platforms fail to scale up during heavy traffic periods, errors will need to be captured in the analytics module. This helps video streaming platforms to monitor such errors, optimise video players and improve scalability.

This year could be significant for videos in India, with the general elections, the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the cricket World Cup lined up. The video opportunity in India will be massive this year. For any company that wants to optimise its video marketing campaigns, video news or the video streaming experience, the first step is to determine which video metric can make a difference to the organisation.

Creating a comprehensive view of the ROI of the entire video library, advanced video and profile analytics can enable companies to delve deeper into viewer engagement data at an individual level.

(The author is country manager, India, Brightcove)