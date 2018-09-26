What Samsung India is eyeing mobile phone segment – Check market share aims of smartphone giant

Samsung posted a revenue of Rs 34,300 crore from sales of mobile phones in India for the fiscal ending 2017.

Samsung India expects to increase its market share in mobile phones segment to around 44 per cent by March 2019-end from the present 39 per cent, a company official said here Wednesday. “We have a 39 per cent value market share ending June 2018. We expect to gain (market share by) at least 4-5 per cent with the launch of these new models by March 2019,” Samsung India, Director-Mobile Business, Sumit Walia said. He was speaking after launching company’s new smartphone Galaxy A7which features a triple camera lens setup and side fingerprint scanner.

Samsung posted a revenue of Rs 34,300 crore from sales of mobile phones in India for the fiscal ending 2017, he said. “The market is growing at 10-11 per cent and we expect to grow faster than it,” he said reacting to a query. Walia further said “The biggest and important segment right now is the mid-segment of the market…what we are seeing is there is a phenomenal growth year-on-year.. . The market in the mid-segment is growing and doubling every year and Galaxy A7 wants to aid that growth, he added.

Galaxy A7 is priced at Rs 23,990 onwards. The company’s J Series (smartphone) since launch crossed 60 million mark, he said adding “We have been observing that consumers who were buying products between Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 are now looking for options between Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 segment and Galaxy A7 is positioned in that (range).” The company has launched 16 mobile phone models so far this fiscal across the portfolio, he added.