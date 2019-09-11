What is tryophobia? Apple iPhone 11 Pro cameras causing nausea in people with fear of holes

Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max is triggering tryophobia in people, thanks to the alternate placement of camera sensors at the back. The triple cameras on the two iPhone 11 Pro models are aligned in a manner that’s effective enough to cause a sense of uneasiness, which is the case with people having tryophobia. Tryophobia is defined as “an extreme aversion to clustered patterns of irregular holes or bumps”, which could be present anywhere from a bubbly batter of floor to lotus seed pods, and to iPhone 11 Pro now.

A horde of tweets and posts on Reddit outlined how uncomfortable they began to feel after they accidentally saw some meme images that compared the iPhone 11 Pro to its version in the year 2021. While the first image is of the iPhone 11 Pro Max having three cameras, the second has camera perforations all over the rear side, causing unsettling emotions in people who have a fear of holes.

Tryophobia, as it is medically known as, is not a disorder but a phobia, which itself is defined as anxiety disorder that can cause physical illness, heart palpitations, and emotions such as disgust and panic. It has not been researched enough to tell what exactly causes a person to feel physically sick by just the sight of weirdly placed holes. However, some scientists, who study phobias and its consequences on human beings, are of the consensus that the brain of people having tryophobia interprets a pattern of irregular holes to liken it with visual traits of dangerous animals, such as spiders with eight eyes. Statistically, 16 per cent of people in the world have either full-blown tryophobia or are borderline to it.

More than the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the memes where the cameras on them have either been defaced or multiplied, resulting into an unsavoury version are causing physical and emotional changes, varying on the severity levels. Interestingly, the iPhone 11, which has only two cameras at the back aligned vertically, has not been found guilty of making said people nauseous. There have been a number of smartphones with three cameras at the back, but their design and placement have not been attributed to the responses from people underscoring visual disgust.

Here are some of the tweets of the people who said they felt uneasy after they saw the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max on their feed.

Those new camera’s trigger my trypophobia and it’s no joke ???? #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/qaaGfHR03j — C ???? (@Seokjiminah) September 10, 2019