What is Jio Juice? Coming soon, tweets Reliance Jio

Jio Juice. (Twitter/RelianceJio)

Jio has been setting benchmarks in the telecom market. The Mukesh Ambani-owned company has released a teaser for a new product that is related to the smartphone battery. Named as ‘Jio Juice’, the company launched the teaser via a series of tweets on its official Twitter handle. The short gif like Jio Juice clip mention ‘Beta’, which suggests it will be an app, and going by the presentation it will have to do something with battery saving.

Since there was a mention of Beta, users might have to register to try the new feature, after the initial testing is done, it may be released to the wider public. The company has not revealed any information about the upcoming app except that it will be ‘coming soon’.

The news comes just a day before the Jio Prime subscription is coming to an end and the company has announced that the subscription has been extended to one more year as complimentary. The Prime subscription was announced in February last year as the company went from a free service and adopted the paid model.

Is this you when your phone loses power? #JioJuice Coming Soon. pic.twitter.com/v016KjjgTX — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) March 30, 2018

The Jio prime membership has been price tagged at Rs 99 for a whole year. Prime users were to be given additional data at the same prices compared to non-Prime members. While it was an opt-in service initially, the Prime membership fee was later automatically added to the recharge cost when a user tried to purchase a pack, thus making it effectively mandatory.

Jio Prime becomes a necessity if the users want to benefit from the offers the company provides from time to time, such as the Rs. 50 discounts on recharge packs with daily data allocations.

Jio’s suite of apps includes Jio TV, Jio Music, Jio News, etc. However, despite the membership, customers are still required to purchase separate recharge packs with validities to use the network.