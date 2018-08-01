What is Flipkart Plus? This Amazon Prime-like service is set to arrive – What users must know

Flipkart is launching a new service

E-commerce major Flipkart was recently acquired by Walmart as the US-based company has been on the lookout for effective ammunition to take on Amazon. The e-commerce company has now made an announcement that it will launch Flipkart Plus – its new loyalty programme – on August 15. Flipkart Plus will be a direct counter to Amazon Prime services. However, the most important difference between the two is that Flipkart Plus won’t charge any fee.

Amazon introduced its Prime services in 2016 that initially offered free one-day, two-day deliveries. It was expanded later with Amazon Prime Video and Prime Music. Flipkart is now set to give a head-on blow to Amazon by introducing Flipkart Plus at no extra cost, unlike the monthly and yearly subscriptions required for Prime membership. Amazon charges Rs 129 per month and Rs 999 per year for Prime in India.

While there is no extra cost meted out with Flipkart Plus, the benefits entail the reward points system. In addition to fast deliveries, of course, Flipkart Plus will ensure that members get upgraded customer support and early access to major sale events on the e-commerce platform. This is similar to the early access deals specially available to the Prime members on Amazon. Meanwhile, the Flipkart customers who don’t upgrade will still be able to collect ‘Plus Coins’ for each order, in addition to the Flipkart Plus members, which they can use to get discounts and cashbacks on further purchases. The Flipkart Plus membership can be bought by anyone when it commences on August 15.