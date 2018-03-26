What is Chipko Movement? Google Doodle celebrates its 45th anniversary

Google on Monday with doodle that displays women guarding a tree and its roots celebrates the 45th anniversary of Chipko Movement.

Google on Monday with doodle that displays women guarding a tree and its roots celebrates the 45th anniversary of Chipko Movement. The doodle depicts a colourful and vibrant design of women standing around the tree which represents their fight and struggle to protect forest cover and greenery and fight against deforestation, the prime objective of the Chipko movement. Chipko movement found momentum in 1970s and derived its name from the way people embraced trees symbolising protection of forest from being cut. Chipko means to stick or to hug. The movement followed Gandhian philosophy of non-violence.

The original movement dates back to the 18th century in Rajasthan where people of Bishnoi community resisted deforestation by embracing them. Led by Amrita Devi, 383 people from 84 villages sacrificed their lives protecting a group of Kehri trees. Trees cut on the order of the Jodhpur’s Maharaja was soon stopped as he soon realised the ill-effects and passed a royal decree preventing anymore trees to be cut. In modern India, the movement started in 1973 in Uttar Pradesh’s Mandal village. ‘

Chand Chandi Prasad Bhatt and his NGO Dasholi Gram Swarajya Sangh led the movement in Uttar Pradesh with a group of local women. Renowned environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna also lent his help in the initiative and his appeal to Indira Gandhi led to banning of deforestation. Other notable figures of the movement were Dhoom Singh Negi, Bachni Devi, Gaura Devi and Sudesha Devi.

Google said that the doodle illustrated by Svabhu Kohli and Viplov Singh, remembers the modern movement and those involved. Google also said that the movement also symbolises eco-feminist movement as they are directly affected from lack of firewood and water.