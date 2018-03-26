​​ ​
  4. Airtel users can avail 30GB of free data under VoLTE beta test programme; here’s how

Airtel is giving away 30GB of free Internet to the users who are ready to test its VoLTE network. Here are the steps that you need to follow to avail the data.

Airtel is coming back strong in the VoLTE sect where Reliance Jio is considered an equally stronger opponent. (Image Credits: Reuters) Airtel is coming back strong in the VoLTE sect where Reliance Jio is considered an equally stronger opponent. (Image Credits: Reuters)

Airtel recently launched its VoLTE services in India to counter Reliance Jio. The Airtel VoLTE services have been incrementally rolling out to select users who meet the requirements for the service to run properly. However, there are a lot of Airtel subscribers who still don’t have access to the VoLTE services. Airtel is now letting people access the VoLTE calling technology under its beta programme. However, to encourage users to participate in the testing programme, Airtel is giving away 30GB of free data after they fulfil three prerequisites.

The Airtel VoLTE services are currently available for beta testers in a few cities in the states including Kerala, Bihar, Punjab, Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. So, if you belong to any of the aforementioned circles and have a smartphone that supports VoLTE and you have an Airtel 4G SIM card, then you can enrol yourself in the beta programme.

How to become join VoLTE Beta Programme?

In order to join the Airtel VoLTE beta programme, all you need to have is an active Airtel 4G SIM card and a smartphone that has VoLTE support. The software of the smartphone needs to be updated as well. You can visit the www.airtel.in/volte-circle to check if you are eligible to be a part of the VoLTE Beta Program.

How to get 30GB of free Internet from Airtel?

Once you have become a part of the Airtel’s VoLTE beta program, you will be eligible to get the 30GB of Internet data. However, you should know that the 30GB data offered by Airtel will come in three instalments of 10GB each. In order to get the first 10GB data, you will need to download and enable the VoLTE switch. The next 10GB data will be credited once you give the feedback about the services after four weeks. To get the remaining 10GB of data you will be required to write a feedback after eight weeks.

Airtel has also given a caution on its website that after becoming the VoLTE beta tester, your network may fluctuate at times, leading to loss of networks during calls, as well as Internet access.

  1. Rakesh kumar Sahoo
    Apr 16, 2018 at 5:54 pm
    Airtel 4g volte network is not available in our area.So provide some help to me.
    Reply
    1. Rakesh kumar Sahoo
      Apr 16, 2018 at 5:52 pm
      Airtel 4g volte is not effective in our area.There is not availability of constant 4g network.Plz provide some help to me.
      Reply
      1. Sunit Singha
        Apr 5, 2018 at 1:43 pm
        Where to provide the feedback? I got my first 10 GB now I have to provide feedback but cannot find feedback option anywhere
        Reply
        1. Argha Majhi
          Apr 2, 2018 at 8:27 am
          Sir. Beta volti is best service in the artel
          Reply
          1. Azmath Khan
            Mar 28, 2018 at 12:15 am
            My Airtel my money my Airtel my wallet My Airtel My Network My Airtel My phone
            Reply
            1. Tanmay Saha
              Mar 25, 2018 at 2:17 pm
              Be cautious ...its a trap...don't fall for it...I enrolled and Airtel wiped out all my balance for data usage....
              Reply
              1. Sunit Singha
                Apr 5, 2018 at 1:37 pm
                Its true.. I got first 10gb... You have to update your system.
                Reply
              2. Raman Srivastava
                Mar 25, 2018 at 11:50 am
                First of all we need network to use there services which is itself unavailable
                Reply
                1. Kiron Seikh
                  Mar 24, 2018 at 11:18 pm
                  I could not understand.how can i get 30gb? Do i need to download Myairtel or any other app? I couldn't find VoLTE Switch in playstore
                  Reply
                  1. Sunit Singha
                    Apr 5, 2018 at 1:38 pm
                    What phone do you use?
                    Reply
