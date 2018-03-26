Airtel users can avail 30GB of free data under VoLTE beta test programme; here’s how

Airtel is coming back strong in the VoLTE sect where Reliance Jio is considered an equally stronger opponent. (Image Credits: Reuters)

Airtel recently launched its VoLTE services in India to counter Reliance Jio. The Airtel VoLTE services have been incrementally rolling out to select users who meet the requirements for the service to run properly. However, there are a lot of Airtel subscribers who still don’t have access to the VoLTE services. Airtel is now letting people access the VoLTE calling technology under its beta programme. However, to encourage users to participate in the testing programme, Airtel is giving away 30GB of free data after they fulfil three prerequisites.

Benefits of Airtel VoLTE program!

The Airtel VoLTE services are currently available for beta testers in a few cities in the states including Kerala, Bihar, Punjab, Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. So, if you belong to any of the aforementioned circles and have a smartphone that supports VoLTE and you have an Airtel 4G SIM card, then you can enrol yourself in the beta programme.

How to become join VoLTE Beta Programme?

In order to join the Airtel VoLTE beta programme, all you need to have is an active Airtel 4G SIM card and a smartphone that has VoLTE support. The software of the smartphone needs to be updated as well. You can visit the www.airtel.in/volte-circle to check if you are eligible to be a part of the VoLTE Beta Program.

How to get 30GB of free Internet from Airtel?

Once you have become a part of the Airtel’s VoLTE beta program, you will be eligible to get the 30GB of Internet data. However, you should know that the 30GB data offered by Airtel will come in three instalments of 10GB each. In order to get the first 10GB data, you will need to download and enable the VoLTE switch. The next 10GB data will be credited once you give the feedback about the services after four weeks. To get the remaining 10GB of data you will be required to write a feedback after eight weeks.

Airtel has also given a caution on its website that after becoming the VoLTE beta tester, your network may fluctuate at times, leading to loss of networks during calls, as well as Internet access.