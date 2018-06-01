What iPhone X? DxO Mark puts Xiaomi Mi 8 camera above Apple flagship, at par with Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

The latest release from Xiaomi, the Mi8, may not have rattled table topper Huawei P20 Pro, but it surely puts the Apple iPhone X’s camera to shame.

When the DxO Mark rating of Huawei P20 Pro came, it simply stood tall among its rivals. With a rating of 109, the triple rear camera set up scored the best, much better than other flagships such as Apple iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. However, the latest release from Xiaomi, the Mi8, may not have rattled table topper Huawei P20 Pro, but it surely puts the Apple iPhone X’s camera to shame.

On DxO Mark, the Xiaomi Mi 8’s camera scores a huge 99 points, which brings it at par with Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus’ camera and above the much-talked-about Apple iPhone X’s camera which stands at 97 points.

The 99 points scored by Xiaomi Mi 8’s camera is its overall score. With regard to photos, Xiaomi Mi 8 scores at an impressive 105, while the video score on DxO Mark stood at 88.

Xiaomi Mi 8 camera specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 8 sports two 12 MP cameras on the rear with the sensor size for one different from the other. While one camera is a wide-angle with a 1/2.55-inch size sensor, and the aperture stands at f/1.8, the other lens is a short telephoto with a slower f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone camera has many other features such as phase detection autofocus, 4-axis optical image stabilization (OIS) on the wide-angle module, and an LED flash.

On the front of the display, the Xiaomi Mi 8 packs a handsome 20 MP sensor which can take selfies powered by AI Beauty features. The front camera also has the face detection technology that is also facilitated by the IR sensors in the handset.

Note: DxO Mark is a platform that judges camera performance of a smartphone keeping various parameters in place and provides a rating for them. However, it should be noted that the DxO Mark being a platform can only provide scores based on the tests it conducts, it is definitely not the final call. The images from the smartphone will differ from person to person and how much they use the device.

Xiaomi Mi 8 specifications

Xiaomi Mi 8 sports a 6.21-inch AMOLED display which has a 19:9 aspect ratio. The display screen has minimal edges which give it a bezel-less look. Xiaomi Mi 8 gets the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor which can be coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The storage on this comes in three variants: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB which can be expanded via a MicroSD card.