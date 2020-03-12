What happens to Redmi Note 9 after Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max launch, here’s what Xiaomi has to say

Because Xiaomi has usually launched vanilla and pro models of the Redmi Note together, the absence of the vanilla Redmi Note 9 from the Redmi Note 9 launch raises many speculations.

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi launched the new Redmi Note 9 lineup in India on Thursday. The Redmi Note 9 lineup has a Pro and Pro Max – aka Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max – sort of like the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. But, interesting, there is no vanilla Redmi Note 9 – just yet.

This means, those looking to buy a newer-generation Redmi Note at an entry-level pricing don’t get that option from Xiaomi for now. The vanilla Redmi Note has conventionally been always priced at around Rs 10,000 bringing most – if not all – ‘pro’ features at an even more affordable price. The absence of a vanilla Redmi Note 9 means, those looking to invest in Xiaomi’s next Redmi Note will need to increase their budget to around Rs 13,000 to get the ‘new’ Redmi Note. While the Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at Rs 12,999, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max starts at Rs 14,999.

Because Xiaomi has usually launched vanilla and pro models of the Redmi Note together, the absence of the vanilla Redmi Note 9 from the Redmi Note 9 launch raises many speculations – is Xiaomi killing the Redmi Note 9?

Xiaomi says it is not. The Redmi Note 9 exists, but Xiaomi is apparently ‘not ready’ with it just yet. Xiaomi India’s head of marketing Anuj Sharma confirmed, in a round table session with the media over a Zoom call, that “the Redmi Note 9 will take a little more time, we are not ready with it yet.”

In simpler terms, the Redmi Note 9 is coming, but there’s no official word when.

Speaking about the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, he said both the phones are about ‘beefed up’ cameras and high performance, which is pretty obvious looking at their spec sheet.

At the same time, Xiaomi hasn’t put in a spec, just to tick mark a spec sheet, in these phones. A high refresh rate immediately comes to mind. The Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max’s immediate competitors, the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro pack high refresh rate 90Hz screens. Even the Poco X2, from Xiaomi’s own brand Poco, brings a 120Hz screen at around similar prices. The Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, meanwhile, stick with 60Hz.

This is because, most users wouldn’t necessarily “benefit from having a high-refresh rate display beyond areas like smoother home screen scrolling, if processors fitted inside can’t pull the whole thing (beyond 60Hz) in this price range. Plus, it would make the battery life go for a toss – which is a little difficult to understand since Xiaomi has put a massive 5,020mAh battery inside the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 33W fast charging support.

In terms of availability of these devices, and how novel coronavirus would impact it, Xiaomi says it is hopeful there won’t be an impact – at least immediately – since the company’s business model is such thay it plans for the next few weeks/months in advance.