What eight social trends told us about US economy in 2018

We’re about to say “thank u, next” to a year that gave us oat milk shortages and compostable straws galore. Before we ring in 2019, it’s time to take a look at what some of 2018’s hottest social trends told us about America’s economy.

1. Sidewalk scooters

Just when everyone thought that scooters, the hippest toy circa 2000, had gone the way of frosted tips and popcorn shirts, they staged a comeback among suit-and-tie clad urbanites. Electric two-wheelers are a thing from Washington to Los Angeles. It’s a sign that as the American population shifts away from small metros and toward cities and their immediate suburbs, it’s prompting people to look for new, inexpensive and efficient means of getting around.

2. The headquarters showdown

Speaking of urban concentration, Amazon.com looked far and wide for a second headquarters before announcing that it will split the location between New York City and the Washington area.

The choice says something about how economic activity is shaking out. Mark Muro and Jacob Whiton at the Brookings Institution found in a December analysis that job-creation in four key big tech industries employment is concentrating as it grows. The top 10 metro areas for digital services held 44.3% of all jobs in 2017, but captured 49.1% of new jobs added in the sector from 2015 to 2017.

3. Adult dorms

It’s getting more expensive to live in cities. Rent inflation has been outpacing wage gains, leaving a growing share of urbanites struggling to pay bills.

Against that backdrop, adults have been moving into quasi-dorms and other types of shared housing in places like New York City. Office-sharing company WeWork Cos has co-living locations in New York and the Washington area, the company Common Living rents shared spaces in San Francisco, Chicago and other big cities.

4. Insta-shopping

Regardless of geography, Americans shopped online in 2018 as e-commerce continued its relentless ascent. Instagram came into its own as a place to find or even buy everything from sustainable shoes to vintage clothes.

One of the brightest stars of insta-shopping speaks to a key change in America’s buyer base. Google’s most-searched fashion brand of the year was Fashion Nova, a social media-famous, budget-friendly clothier that markets itself to a diverse customer base.

5. Sneaker bubble?

In other fashion news, sneakers have been having a moment, and that continued in 2018. Buyers shell out eye-popping sums for cool kicks released in small batches, only to resell them for even more.

Streetwear isn’t the only place where investors have been searching for yield as the economy speeds toward its longest expansion on record with still-low rates. And while the fate of sneaker speculation remains to be seen, stocks have started coming back to Earth.

6. Bitcoins vs cash coins

On the topic of bubbles, the push toward a cashless society continued in 2018 with Bitcoin as headliner. The digital currency rose to lofty heights only to fall precipitously.

Rollercoaster ride notwithstanding, cryptocurrencies are creating a crucial question for central banks including the Federal Reserve: are we looking at the future of money? Officials have given speeches suggesting that aspects of distributed ledger technology – Bitcoin’s backbone – could help improve traditional financial instruments, but won’t supplant the dollar bill anytime soon.

7. Juice and crystals

When it comes to cash, consumers have been pouring theirs into goods and services loosely labelled “self-care” – from vitamins to jade facial rollers, plant-based diets to snuggly clothes and blankets. Google searches for the term “self care” headed up sharply this year and last. That folks are willing to shell out cash for essential oils and chakra stones suggest they have money for discretionary spending.

8. Ghosting, quitting, and moving on

In fact, this was a good year for labour all around, as open positions exceeded unemployed people for the first time on record. Workers embraced their newfound leverage by bringing an online-dating playbook to the job. They walked out on unwanted gigs and ignored interview callbacks like a bad Tinder match. Some even began “ ghosting”: simply failing to turn up to work.