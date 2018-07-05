What are Reliance Jio GigaFiber and Jio GigaTV?

Jio GigaFiber registrations will begin starting August 15

Reliance Jio Fiber broadband service, which was started a few months back as a pilot programme, has now been officially announced to roll out across the country as Jio GigaFiber. The sudden change in the name of the telecom upstart’s service, marking its foray into the fixed line Internet offerings in the country, pertains to the ‘ultra-high’ data speeds that the company claims will be available at the disposal of the users.

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman, has touted up to 1Gbps Internet speeds for the Jio GigaFiber subscribers, which is enough to take on the incumbent rival Airtel, which has so far been able to deploy high-speed optical fibres giving a speed of up to 300Mbps in select locations across the country. He said that the company has already invested about Rs 250,000 crores into the advancement of the mobile telephony and broadband services in the country.

Read more: Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband service with up to 1Gbps data speeds announced: How to register

Jio GigaFiber is a Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) broadband service offered to the users via fixed lines. At the time of the commencement of the pilot programme, Jio selected some locations that were feasible to deploy the FTTH services. The company has now announced that the Jio GigaFiber services will be rolled into 1,100 cities across India. The registrations will start from August 15 via MyJio app and Jio website, however, the company will prioritise the locations with the highest number of registrations. The pricing information is not available, but it should be noted that the preview programme of Jio GigaFiber (previously known as Jio Fiber) is available to the users free of cost. However, they have to make a one-time investment of Rs 4,500 as security deposit towards the router.

While the direct and open-area connectivity of broadband services is something that doesn’t need to be mentioned, Jio is looking to deliver wall-to-wall proliferation with the Jio GigaFiber broadband service. This means that the Internet speeds won’t drop, regardless of the obstruction offered by the room walls. Jio GigaFiber will be optimal for ultra-HD video streaming on televisions, multi-party video conferencing, voice-activated virtual assistant, virtual reality gaming and shopping, and smart home solutions.

Read more: Jio Phone finally supports WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube: How to get them

“Jio GigaFiber will be the largest greenfield fixed-line broadband rollout anywhere in the world, with rollout happening in 1,100 cities of India simultaneously,” Ambani said at the company’s 41st AGM.

While the Jio GigaFiber will be more centred around providing the broadband services on a range of devices and controlling smart home devices, the company’s Jio GigaTV will focus on the entertainment domain inside the comfort of the house. With Jio GigaTV, the company is introducing a new set-top box that comes with the ability to use the Internet to offer services such as live TV channels and a new way of interacting with more than one person at the same time using the television. It’s called Jio TV Call and it will allow the Jio GigaTV owners to connect with many people via video conferencing on the TV. You will be able to make calls to anyone who owns the Jio GigaTV, as well as a mobile or a tablet connected to any network.

All the Jio apps such as Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and more will be available on the Jio GigaTV, so you won’t really need a separate cable TV connection, unlike the Airtel Internet TV. The purpose of the Jio GigaTV is to streamline all the content sources into a single platform that is particularly available on large displays such as televisions. It is not clear as of now if the Jio GigaTV is the rebranded version or the substitute for the Jio DTH, and that it supports the regular dish or cable inputs to watch the satellite channels.