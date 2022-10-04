‘We’ve gone from 1,000 songs in your pocket to…’: Apple gets all nostalgic as Apple Music sets new record with 100 million songs and counting

Apple’s music platform – Apple Music – sets a record of featuring 100 million audio tracks available to stream, as per an announcement by the company. Cupertino’s tech giant launched its music streaming service in 2015 and since then it has expanded its music catalogue for the subscribers. Apple Music has added several features and improved its service by adding lossless audio streaming and support for Dolby Atmos. Apple says that everyday around 20,000 tracks are being added to its music catalogue.

Cupertino’s tech giant launched Apple Music at June 2015’s WWDC event. Currently, the service is spread to 167 countries and regions around the globe. Apple Music is available in India, starting at Rs 49 per month for the voice plan – which only plays music using Siri, and the individual plan which allows access on multiple devices costs Rs 99 per month. Moreover, Apple’s music service is available on Android as well.

Apple Music competes with the likes of Spotify which claims to feature around 80 million music tracks on its platform at a comparatively cheaper price, starting at Rs 7 a day. Apple Music rolled out lossless audio, Spatial Audio as well as Dolby Atmos support in 2021 and the update didn’t bring any change in pricing.

“Twenty-one years on from the invention of iTunes and the debut of the original iPod, we’ve gone from 1,000 songs in your pocket to 100,000x that on Apple Music. It’s phenomenal growth by any metric. The entire history, present, and future of music is at your fingertips or voice command,” Apple writes in its newsletter celebrating 100 million songs.

“More music than you can listen to in a lifetime, or several lifetimes. More music than any other platform. Simply the biggest collection of music, in any format, ever,” it adds.