Western Digital’s new 1TB SanDisk Ultra pendrive works with smartphones

In a move to regain traction among users and to counter the loss of pace created by devices of heavy storage, Western Digital– the parent company of Sandisk has introduced a powerhouse of storage– a SanDisk USB drive of 1 TB. The company has packed the device which is of USB 3.1 generation in an all-metal body and as per the company’s claims can read files with speed up to 150MB/s.2 The USB drive can be used on laptops as well as on mobile devices with the help of USB-C port.

The company has launched other variants of the USB drive with less storage capacity as well. Other storage variants for the model are available-32 GB *, 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. An app named Memory Zone has been preloaded on the USB drive which will assist in managing content by providing smooth data transfer to the pen drive from the microSD card or the storage of the phone.

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive has good enough capacity to store around 13 full-length 4K UHD movies and millions of MP3 songs. The company has said the move to launch the drive commonly called a pen drive has been taken to empower consumers in their effort to create and capture more content. The company has said that the newly-launched storage device will help users to easily transfer content between USB Type-C smartphones, tablets, laptops, and computers.

“Our customers want innovative solutions that are easy to use and are the right fit for their lifestyles. Therefore, we are excited to introduce our all-metal SanDisk Ultra® Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C, which comes in up to 1TB of storage capacity. It offers customers the freedom to create and store more photos and videos and transfer content easily from their smartphones to other devices. Also, it sports a classy design that you would want to carry it with you”, said Director, Channel Sales, Western Digital Speaking Khalid Wani on the launch of the 1TB USB drive.