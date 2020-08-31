Western Digital starts offering high capacity hard discs on rent; details

The price band for using the rented hard disc increases in proportion to the capacity of the hard disc. (Credit: Reuters)

In view of the rising storage demand among the users, Western Digital has come up with a novel solution of renting out the hard disc and other storage devices to users. With lives of users getting increasingly surrounded by high quality electronic devices and gadgets, the need for storing an infinite number of photographs, recordings, videos and hordes of documents is acutely felt by today’s youngsters. The idea to rent out the storage devices including high capacity hard discs has been brought by the company to provide a safe and convenient option to people.

Under its Monthly Subscription Programme the company will rent out the hard discs based on the need of the customers. Upon requesting for a hard disc from the company, a hard disc will be dispatched to the residence of the customer. The customer will be able to avail the services of storing their data on the company’s hard disc till the end of their monthly subscription after which they will have to return back the hard disc. Users will also have the option to renew or upgrade their contract as well upon the completion of the month.

The price band for using the rented hard disc increases in proportion to the capacity of the hard disc. For example a 1 TB hard disc’s rent would cost about Rs 438 approximately for a month whereas that of a 4 TB disc would cost Rs 731. Apart from renting out the hard discs, customers will also have options to buy the hard discs from the company.

However, not everybody can get access to the company’s services as the company would check the credentials including the credit history of the customers before renting out its storage devices. Customers having favourable credentials would be provided the services whereas people who have a tarnished credit history or other credentials would be denied the services by the company.