Weeks after launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, PUBG: New State pre-registrations on Android, iOS opened in country

The game has a familiar battle royale setting, but the game itself is set in 2051 in an area called Troi.

PUBG: New State in India: PUBG and video game enthusiasts in India might forlornly remember the February announcement regarding the launch of PUBG: New State, which had allowed users to pre-register for the game, except that players in the country had not had the option to pre-register. This was due to the ban that the Government of India had placed on PUBG last year over its Chinese links. Now, though, PUBG fans have another good news just weeks after Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched – PUBG: New State pre-registrations have opened up for players in India as well!

Also read | After months-long wait, Battlegrounds Mobile India goes live on iOS

Krafton, the developer of PUBG, has said that PUBG: New State would be launched as a free-to-play experience on both Android as well as iOS platforms, and it would be released this year itself, even as the developer did not unveil the official launch date.

Players can pre-register for the game using the respective app stores – Google Play Store for registration on Android and Apple App Store for iOS. Till now, the game has globally amassed more than 32 million or 3.2 crore pre-registrations ever since it had been opened up in February. However, fans from China, India as well as Vietnam are not included in these figures. It is noteworthy that users who pre-register for the app would get their hands permanently on a limited vehicle skin.

As reported by Financial Express Online earlier, here’s what we know about the soon-to-be-launched new game based on the trailer that Krafton had launched.

The game has a familiar battle royale setting, but the game itself is set in 2051 in an area called Troi. With new weapons, vehicles and drones, PUBG: New State will also have ultra-realistic graphics and dynamic gunplay. Since the battle royale setting is similar to the original game, it is not expected to cause much trouble for PUBG players to get a hang of the new game.