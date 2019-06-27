Web Woes: Consumers preferring to opt out of social media to safeguard their digital privacy

The report outlines how and why consumers’ personal information is becoming incredibly valuable to them.

Kaspersky’s recent report ‘The true value of digital privacy: are consumers selling themselves short?’ has revealed that four-in-ten (38%) consumers would give up their social media accounts to guarantee their data remains private for the rest of their life. Fears surrounding protecting digital privacy have made consumers more anxious about the use and distribution of their personal information on the internet. The report outlines how and why consumers’ personal information is becoming incredibly valuable to them.

Social media services, like Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, have become a significant part of our lives and according to Kaspersky’s report, 82% of people now use them. In exchange for some data about their users, social media platforms provide people with opportunities to express themselves, communicate with their friends and families, as well as discover news, ideas and trends without even leaving their home. However, despite these various benefits, some would still opt out of social media if it helped to restore their digital privacy forever.

The one-in-ten (12%) who give away their personal information to register for fun quizzes, such as what celebrity they look like or what their favorite meal is, would not be able to do so anymore. It may be even more problematic, though, for the 58% who would no longer be able to use their social login details to quickly and conveniently authorise themselves on different websites or services.

Perhaps even more surprisingly, at a time when the number of mobile phone users is rising 2% year-on-year, one-in-five (19%) would be ready to wave goodbye to their handsets altogether to guarantee their data remains private for the rest of their life.

In order to keep your digital privacy safe, Kaspersky recommends following some simple steps:

* Try to regularly check your media privacy settings and choose strong passwords for your media accounts

* Don’t open or store unfamiliar files, as they could be malicious

* Don’t be fooled by suspicious people promising valuables in exchange for your personal data and don’t share too many details about yourself

* Don’t use the same password for more than one website or service.