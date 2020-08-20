Web Werks sets up data centre in Pune

Web Werks set up their large data centre in Mumbai in 2015.

Web Werks, a data centre provider, launched their data centre in Pune. This is their fourth data centre in the country. Nikhil Rathi, CEO, Web Werks said the data centre would be meeting the growing demand of cloud infrastructure needs of customers from Pune and outside. It will also act as a disaster recovery zone for the existing Web Werks data centres based in Mumbai and Delhi NCR and vice versa.

The newly constructed first phase of the Web Werks Pune data centre comes with a total capacity of 10 MW and it has SAP certification and carbon neutrality. The data centre at Hinjewadi-Pune is built and designed to Tier 3 standards, offers interconnection platforms for cloud adoption with multi-homing cloud solutions. It also features the Honeywell and Spectra Security Systems making it secured along with a 24×7 NOC.

Web Werks set up their large data centre in Mumbai in 2015 and has since them expanded into Delhi NCR and Pune, cities home to critical IT infrastructure of numerous Indian and global organizations. Web Werks Data centres are into colocation and cloud services and have been in the data centre business since 2,000 and located in three countries with six geographically located data centres and points of presence.