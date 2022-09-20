Web browsing: Five tips for surfing the internet without risks

The Internet is part of everyone’s daily life and after the pandemic its use has intensified even more. Unfortunately, the risks of being a victim of a cyber-attack via the internet are increasing too.

According to Check Point Software Technologies, Q2 2022 saw a historic peak, with global cyberattacks increasing by 32% compared to Q2 2021. In India, some of the most common dangers to which internet users may be exposed are malware, phishing among others. “It is important to know the dangers we are exposed to every time we perform tasks such as browsing sites or downloading an app,” says Manish Alshi, head, Channels & Growth Technologies, Check Point Software, India & Saarc. The cybersecurity solutions firm offers the following advice to surf safely and minimise the risks:

Only visit secure websites: Many websites do not have security measures in place, either because they are poorly configured or because they are malicious. For this reason, it is essential to take extreme precautions when sharing personal data on the Internet and to know which websites are secure. The best technique is to check whether it follows the https security protocol IE. If the URL includes an -s at the end, this means that it is a secure website and is adapted to protection standards. Another sign present in some browsers, is a green padlock at the beginning of the link.

Always install updates: It is often thought that updating software and apps is unimportant. However, this habit of ignoring updates can be a huge risk; having the latest software update will optimise the level of security, and is an effective strategy for keeping data and files safe from potential security breaches, cyber-attacks, etc.

Also read: Ramiz Raja explains why he snapped at Indian journalist post-Asia Cup 2022 match

Do not use the same username and password for different online services: This is a huge mistake, because if a cybercriminal can gain access to the user base and passwords of any of the online services or apps, it will be very easy to break into the rest. It is essential to use different users and passwords, and not to use passwords that can be easily guessed.

Download apps only from official shops: Games, social networks, online banking… There are more and more mobile apps available for download. Make sure that whenever you download one of these apps, it is from the official shop (Play Store, App Store, etc.). Read the different conditions of use, as some of them can be abusive and in many cases you might lose control over your data.

Protect your devices: Check Point Software has ZoneAlarm Mobile (home version) and Harmony Mobile (corporate version), mobile threat defence solutions that protect devices against advanced mobile attacks.

Also read: Want Rs 50,000 pension per month after retirement? Know the investment options

Cyber solutions

* Check URLs of websites before visiting

* Updating software and apps is important

* Different username and password always

* Download apps only from official shop