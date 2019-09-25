We ensure a high-security environment for our client data: Rakesh Jain, CEO, Paysquare Consultancy

Rakesh Jain, CEO, Paysquare Consultancy

In a digitally-driven world, enterprises are leaving no stone unturned to unlock the true potential of disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the human resource outsourcing (HRO) sector is no exception to this. Paysquare Consultancy is a payroll outsourcing management organisation; from consolidating HR/ finance and employee inputs to processing of payroll, providing the respective outputs and managing statutory filing, this Pune-based firm helps companies manage it all. Rakesh Jain, CEO, Paysquare Consultancy, says that emerging technologies are driving the growth of HR outsourcing industry, in a recent interaction with Sudhir Chowdhary. Excerpts:

What are some of the key focus areas for Paysquare today?

As one of the leading players in the HR outsourcing sector, we offer a host of services catering to 360-degree HR requirements of an organisation. At present we offer the following services:

Payroll outsourcing: This service incorporates myPayroll, a dedicated portal where employees can view their payslip related details, file a leave application, check their remaining leaves and so forth.

Accounting: This service takes care of accounting and bookkeeping entries, vendor payments, bank reconciliation and employee reimbursements.

Temporary staffing services: Paysquare also offers resource management services, where we help our clients place their staff on our payroll and we completely administer employee benefits for such staff.

How do you think technology is enabling transformation in the payroll space? What is your role here?

Automation is truly transforming business operations. Payroll service providers now offer a high degree of accuracy across their operations. Paysquare utilises a highly customisable and state-of-the-art payroll engine at the back-end. Our myPayroll service offers a secure portal for hosting payroll-related details to employees and organisations. We also ensure a high-security environment for our client data to protect it from threats including viruses, malware and hacking. Paysquare also offers comprehensive disaster recovery strategies to ensure that no calamity impacts the business operations of our customers.

There are many organisations which engage in payroll outsourcing business today. How is your offering different?

We leverage a technology-driven, three-tier team structure to offer one of the best customer services to our clients in the industry. We also adopt a process-driven approach with a focus on documentation. Our other USPs include single window for secured 24 x 7 access, easy integration and migration, and exclusive knowledge of payroll domain.

Tell us about your key customer base and what kind of business growth are you looking at?

Our key customer portfolio includes enterprises operating across diverse domains in India such as KOEL, Rallis India, MARELLI among others. We also ensure that all our clients experience unprecedented customer service round the clock. As the HR outsourcing industry matures, we are targeting double-digit growth in the coming years.

What kind of innovations can your customers expect from Paysquare in the coming months?

We will continue to invest heavily in technology and in enhancing the skills of our workforce. We will also aggressively focus on emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and automation to further improve on our service offerings and ensure customer satisfaction.