WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD: Now, stay ahead of the game

According to company officials, the SN850 NVMe SSD enables gamers to keep up with their high-performance needs with PCIe Gen4 technology and allows them to experience lightning-fast gameplay.

Gamers are quickly graduating to PC-based gaming, says a recent study by Western Digital. Excitement, fun, and challenge are seen as the key motivators for PC gaming. However, more than half (57%) have cited slow storage as a key factor for poor game experience. Taking a cue, the company has introduced a series of new products under its WD_BLACK portfolio of storage solutions to help gamers enhance their gameplay experience. We got their first NVMe solid-state drive (SSD), WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD for trial purpose. It is available in 500GB, 1TB and 2TB capacities with prices starting at Rs 14,490. Let us see how it elevates the gaming experience.

According to company officials, the SN850 NVMe SSD enables gamers to keep up with their high-performance needs with PCIe Gen4 technology and allows them to experience lightning-fast gameplay. It delivers fast read/write speeds up to 7000/5300MB/s. Basically, this WD creation will enable gamers to achieve great PC performance. It reduces game load times and transfers files faster than its predecessor while using brand new cache technology.

In addition to high performance, the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD delivers improved low queue-depth performance over its predecessor, allowing both gaming and everyday users to experience smoother loading of applications. You can enhance your gaming station with fully customisable RGB lighting controlled through the downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only), designed to match your style.

The new Western Digital innovation is slim, light, and in a compact form factor to easily slide into your gaming rig. Indeed, a high-performance storage solution from the folks at Western Digital that is specially designed for the gamers to help them stay ahead of the game.

Estimated street price: Rs 14,490 onwards