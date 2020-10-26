WD My Passport SSD: Portable storage with blazing-fast transfers

The new SSD delivers accelerated read speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s.

With work from home the new normal, people are creating and consuming a lot of content—text, photos, video and audio. Needless to say, there is a strong demand for storage products that allow home and business users to save, access and protect the content that matters. A new palm-sized drive from Western Digital (WD) holds the promise to help users manage their large content libraries at a blazing fast speed. We are talking about the WD My Passport SSD that comes in a sleek, compact metal design and offers speed of up to 1050MB/s, hardware encryption and a five-year limited warranty.

The My Passport SSD comes in 500GB (Rs 6,999), 1TB (Rs 12,999) and 2TB (Rs 24,999) capacities and is available on the Amazon Great India Festival (October 16, to November 13). The bold metal design is stylish and durable. It feels great in the hand and fits easily in a bag or pocket.

The new SSD delivers accelerated read speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. It helps secure content and keep productivity flowing with password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption. With a stylish, durable metal design that is both shock and vibration resistant, it resists drops of up to 6.5 feet. Being the fastest My Passport drive to date, the device is a storage solution that is easy to use to backup your data and is compatible with Mac and PC.

Company officials inform that creators can move and edit high-quality content nearly twice as fast with the new My Passport SSD compared to the previous version of the drive. Whether on a laptop or desktop while at home, in the office or on the go, a user can reliably store data on this drive.

KEY FEATURES

Blazing fast NVMe tech with read speeds of upto 1050MB/s1 and write speeds of upto 1000MB/s

Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption to help protect valuable content

Shock and vibration resistance and drop resistant upto 6.5 feet

Includes software to make it easy to back up large files to your drive or a cloud service account

USB 3.2 Gen-2 technology with a USB-C™ cable and a USB-A adaptor

Estimated street price: Rs 6,999 (500GB), Rs 12,999 (1TB), Rs 24,999 (2TB)