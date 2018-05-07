Watch Steve Jobs launching first iMac computer on this day 20 years ago

After he was sworn in as the interim CEO, Jobs revolutionised the computers by launching the iMac at Flint Center. (Source: Reuters)

On May 6, 1998, Steve Jobs introduced the world’s first iMac computer to the world, and the rest stands as the witness to the tremendous growth that Apple has spurred 20 years later. The iMac was ahead of its time with the processor and graphics integrated within the monitor when all other computers relied on an external CPU. Twenty years later, Apple CEO Tim Cook remembered the launch day of the first iMac computer by posting a video showing Steve Jobs touting the features of the iMac before the world.

Apple’s first iMac was also the first project of Steve Jobs and Jonathan Ive, who worked ambitiously on it. Apple was co-founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, and later launched the Apple I and Apple II computers. In 1983, Apple introduced Lisa, which turned out to be a dud for the company, leading to the exit of Jobs in 1985. He, then, founded a new computer platform development company called NeXT, meanwhile aiding the creation of visual effects by funding the concerned division at Lucasfilm, a film production company by George Lucas.

Here’s the video posted by Cook:

20 years ago today, Steve introduced the world to iMac. It set Apple on a new course and forever changed the way people look at computers. pic.twitter.com/GbKno7YBHl — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 6, 2018

11 years later, Apple merged its business with NeXT, making Steve Jobs the interim CEO of Apple. After he was sworn in as the interim CEO, Jobs revolutionised the computers by launching the iMac at Flint Center, the same theatre where he unveiled the original Macintosh in 1984. The first iMac was highly lauded for its design and the fact that it was not as bulky and boring as other computers. It had a curved monitor and a glossy and plasticky finish. Not only did it look swankier, but also introduced new systems and concepts in the world of computing by equipping features such as FireWire, fan-less operation, and USB ports.

Specifications-wise, the iMac came with a 233MHz PowerPC G3 processor, before switching to Intel processors. The processor was coupled with 32MB of RAM, with expandability up to 128MB. For storage, the iMac packed a 4GB hard drive. There was a 15-inch display with 1024×768 resolution. In a first, the iMac came equipped with stereo speakers with SRS sound, two USB ports, and an Ethernet port with a built-in modem software package. The iMac ran on Mac OS 8.1.