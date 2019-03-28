Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold survives impressive 200,000 folds in new video, outdoes Huawei Mate X

When foldable phones were a thing of imagination, no one thought of how they are going to become practically usable in the real world. Some years forward, we are already seeing big tech companies such as Samsung and Huawei ready with the market-ready model of their foldable smartphones. Xiaomi and Moto are also in the queue to flex their capability of manufacturing foldable phones. This begs the question that looms over the durability the foldable phones have to offer and it looks like Samsung has an answer, at least for itself.

Samsung has officially released a video on YouTube that shows the Galaxy Fold undergoing industry tests where machines are unscrupulously bending the display endlessly. The video is aimed at shutting the critique that questions the end-of-life of Galaxy Fold. Samsung claims that the Galaxy Fold can outlast 200,000 folds before possibly giving in. The Galaxy Fold was subjected to multiple levels of “extensive tests” that Samsung says were carried out in its “state-of-the-art” reliability labs.

As Galaxy Fold is practically nearing the date of its release into the markets, Samsung is ensuring users do not shy away from trying (and buying) a device that seems a novelty at this point in time. According to Samsung, Galaxy Fold can deliver a shelf life in terms of folds for around five years, provided an estimate of 100 folds a day. The claims by Samsung sound promising, especially when it comes to the end-of-life threshold in Android phones.

Samsung is also trying to show off its Galaxy Fold smartphone against the Huawei Mate X. The Huawei Mate X was claimed to survive around 100,000 folds – Galaxy Fold is durable twice as much if these stats are to be believed.

The video, however, does not allay the fear of an odd crease Galaxy Fold was spotted producing in a video posted earlier. In a video, Samsung posted to promote Galaxy Fold inadvertently did bad press in return. Maybe Samsung is trying to make up for the glitch with the bend-test video.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold releases into markets starting April 26, although India availability is not available. Huawei, on the other hand, recently confirmed it’s bringing the Mate X to India later this year. The Huawei Mate X is also 5G compatible, which makes it interesting to see whether the company chooses to do as India is pegged to not get commercial 5G connectivity until 2020, as per a Nokia report.