Watch: Nokia 3310 survives one million volt charge while smartphone dies miserably

The Nokia 3310 is jolted with one million volts of charge that begin to cause the device to malfunction

Last year, HMD Global, the company that now holds the stewardship of the Nokia brand, revived a phone that is not only nostalgic to hundreds of thousands of people worldwide but also has written the history of perhaps being the strongest phone ever. Yes, you guessed it right! We are talking about the Nokia 3310 that introduced an unbreakable phone body to the world. While the world has acclaimed the venerable Nokia 3310 time and again, it has proved its mettle yet another time.

A new video pits the Nokia 3310 to withstand the one million volt charge, only to find out that it comes out as a true winner. On the other hand, a smartphone that is attempted to emulate the bravery to endure the same electric jolts fails miserably.

A YouTube video posted by a user who goes by Kreosan English shows the Nokia 3310 glued to one end of cells that are connected to a power source from the other end. The Nokia 3310 is jolted with one million volts of charge that begin to cause the device to malfunction, wherein it begins to automatically open contacts, chats, messages etc. this is a kind of charge that humans don’t come into contact during day-to-day life. However, the stun guns have a voltage that maxes out to millions that may or may not kill a human. The Nokia 3310 tolerates the current fearlessly to triumph it in the finale.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, the smartphone with a deca-core processor (the brand and model have not been revealed in the video) is placed at the same spot to make the current run through its fragile body. Initially, the smartphone begins to show a distorted screen with abrupt app launches and accidental dialling. However, at last, the smartphone wears out the strength to succumb to the current. The touchscreen of the smartphone becomes defunct with the power-on capability totally marred. However, there isn’t any injury to the external surface of the smartphone.

The Nokia 3310 has been one of the few phones that have proved that their super-tank build can weather even the most jarring conditions and extremities. HMD Global rejuvenated the same belongingness with the Nokia 3310 by launching a refreshed model of the phone in a new design last year. The new Nokia 3310 comes in vibrant colours with the iconic Snake game that people who lived the 90s would hardly have forgotten.