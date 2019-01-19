Watch: Microsoft ends Windows 10 Mobile support, pushes users to switch to Android

By: | Published: January 19, 2019 6:07 PM

Microsoft has announced that it is ending support for Windows 10 Mobile and asked users to switch to an Android or iOS device.

The company released the Windows 10 Mobile version 1709 in October 2017

The company is preparing to end support for Windows 10 Mobile on December 10, 2019.

The support will end on December 10 for all Windows 10 products, including Windows 10 Mobile and Windows 10 Mobile Enterprise.

The support will end on December 10 for all Windows 10 products, including Windows 10 Mobile and Windows 10 Mobile Enterprise.

