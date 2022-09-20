Watch: iPhone 14 passes durability test with impressive results

The iPhone 14 is one tough cookie, so it seems. Apple’s latest iPhone has passed the “JerryRigEverything” test with flying colours.

The durability test by the popular YouTuber usually involves scratching, burning as well as bending devices.

As shown in the video posted by Zach, he starts the iPhone 14’s durability test with a screen scratch test which results in minor scratches at level 6 on Mohs hardness scale and deeper furrows at level 7.

The aluminium plated sides of the phone manage to handle several sharp encounters with a blade which shows its actual colours on a Midnight Black coloured iPhone 14 unit.

The back cameras on the iPhone 14 are said to feature sapphire crystal lens covers, however – the scratch test shows that marks start to appear at level 6.

iPhone 14 follows the same design as iPhone 13 with substantial improvements, under the hood. It comes at a price tag of Rs 79,900 for 128GB internal storage variant and comes in five colour options – Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and Red.

The YouTuber takes a step ahead and continues to burn the iPhone for the screen burn-in test. As a result, several dead pixels that do not recover, which is to be expected is shown in the video.

The bend test occurs at the last stage and the iPhone 14 does not show any signs of curving under pressure.

iPhone 14 was launched at Apple’s Far Out Event on September 7. This year’s iPhone lineup includes – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.