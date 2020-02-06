Watch IAMAI’s India Digital Summit 2020 LIVE: India is becoming most powerful centre of digital payment, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

WATCH LIVE: IAMAI’s 2020 India Digital Summit

IAMAI (Internet and Mobile Association of India) is holding its flagship two-day annual summit — the India Digital Summit 2020 — in New Delhi and the same will conclude on Thursday. Currently, in its 14th edition, the summit has panel discussions from some of the country’s most prominent faces in technology, e-commerce, advertising, among other fields. Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express, will have a conversation with Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister and the Chief Guest for the event. Over 50 other panels are also scheduled for discussions on policies, advertising, digital commerce, start-ups ecosystem, and others.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday, Amit Agarwal, country manager at Amazon India said that the country needs an “enabling, stable and predictable” policy framework in order to support the growth of the digital economy. The same day, BJP vice president Baijayant Panda commented on India’s data privacy and protection bill and said that while privacy is a fundamental right, there are certain exceptions like national security and governed services where the government can access data.

The 2020 edition of the event has sessions from 200 plus speakers who are leaders in their respective industries. The event also has the participation of over 350 brands and more than 750 companies.

The event is live-streamed on 6 February. For complete details of the agenda, please visit IAMAI’s official website.