Watch: Facebook tests new ‘LOL’ feature to keep teens distracted with old memes

Currently, the feature is now part of the main Facebook app and in its early beta version.

Facebook is enough distraction already, but the company is reportedly testing a new feature called ‘LOL’ that is meant solely for memes and funny viral content to keep the teens engaged. Reportedly, the feature is likely to make LOL a standalone app later.

According to Mashable, the feature is likely to make LOL a standalone app later. Currently, the feature is now part of the main Facebook app and in its early beta version.

The new feature is described as a special feed of funny videos and GIF-like clips.

It is not the first time Facebook attempted to lure teens into using its service. In the past, the company’s ill-fated attempts include Snapchat clones called Slingshot, Bolt, Flash, Lifestage, and Poke.