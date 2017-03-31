WATCH: Apple’s $5 billion ‘spaceship’ campus in a drone video; don’t miss the amazing Steve Jobs-inspired Apple Park

Apple Park: A drone flyby video has showcased the footage the new facility can be seen to be under-development inching towards the grand opening to Apple employees in April this year.

Apple’s biggest launch for 2017 will neither be the iPhone nor the MacBook, instead, it will be its campus, the Apple Park. A drone flyby video has showcased the footage the new facility can be seen to be under-development inching towards the grand opening to Apple employees in April this year. The new 175-acre campus is reportedly worth $ 5 billion. The video has been shot by photographer and drone pilot Mathew Roberts, and it provides a view of the solar panels on the roof of the 2.8 million-square-foot main building. The building is situated in Cupertino, California.

The main campus resembles a spaceship, and even the former CEO Steve Jobs was involved in the project. The date of opening has not been revealed yet. It is expected that the building will contain the Apple Store itself as well as a visitor centre. It will be difficult to Even the Tantau Avenue parking garage is almost filled. Many of the peripheral buildings were being made and the Steve Jobs Theatre’s glass walls almost completely covered to hide the internal work. Jobs’ last work, appears to be a fitting tribute because of the futuristic appeal and amazing attention to detail. After all, making a building as flawless as a hand-held device is not that easy.

Appleinsider.com reported on Friday, “As with the earlier videos, the research and development facility seems to be complete internally, with chairs and desks visible through the glass windows, and with external work to the building seemingly completed as well,” appleinsider.com reported on Friday.”

According to a report, some staircases have been constructed at the base of the building, bringing visitors up from the road up to the same level as the landscaping just outside its doors.

(Source: Apple)

“The main building, parking structure, theatre and fitness centre [are] under construction. Occupancy for the main building will begin in April and phased to end of 2017. Phase 2 and ancillary building expected to be completed by 2018,” read a progress report delivered to the Cupertino City Council in March.

Other things are far from completion, like the recently announced, ‘Steve Jobs Theater’ but that is expected to launch later in 2017. Meanwhile, the main building needs to be completed soon if the company wants to announce it in March.

You may also like to watch:

According to reports, once the new building is unveiled, the campus will house up to 14,200 employees. The details have been mentioned in the 2013 project description. The main building will feature the world’s largest piece of curved glass and it will be surrounded by thousands of trees.

(with agency inputs)