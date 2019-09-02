Warning for Microsoft Windows 10 users, this latest update could affect your CPU performance

On the web page of Microsoft’s KB4512941, the company states that it is not aware of any issues with its latest update. (Reuters File photo)

Microsoft’s latest Windows 10 update is hitting its millions of users worldwide. According to a report in Forbes, in a bid to fix a bug in Windows Sandbox, black screen issues and others, the company had issued latest windows updates- KB4512941 (OS Build 18362.329) on August 30, 2019, but inside the update is a botched Cortana fix, a report in Forbes said.

The Cortana fix is causing a problem to most of the user’s CPU (Central Processing Unit) globally. According to Forbes reports, about 40% of the users are being hit by the update. Microsoft’s latest update is claiming half of the CPU’s power and a good amount of battery life, the report said.

Most of these problems are being reflected on the social media platforms and the Feedback hub of the Windows 10 operating system. However, in its statement, the company authorities have claimed that the update was just a beta tested on the 10 million Windows insiders for over a week.

On the web page of Microsoft’s KB4512941, the company states that it is not aware of any issues with its latest update. In a statement, the company said, “Microsoft is not currently aware of any issues with this update.”

The company further stated that the latest update will improve the users’ experience. “Improves the user experience and app compatibility so that more Win32 apps will work with Windows Mixed Reality.”

The company also mentioned the process to install the update: “Microsoft strongly recommends you install the latest servicing stack update (SSU) for your operating system before installing the latest cumulative update (LCU). SSUs improve the reliability of the update process to mitigate potential issues while installing the LCU. For more information, see Servicing stack updates. If you are using Windows Update, the latest SSU (KB4515530) will be offered to you automatically. To get the standalone package for the latest SSU, search for it in the Microsoft Update Catalog.”

