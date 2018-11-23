Warning! Beware of this WhatsApp message – Fraudsters trying to dupe buyers during Black Friday Sale 2018

By: | Published: November 23, 2018 9:47 PM

A new WhatsApp message is circulating in various countries, particularly the UK, Ireland, and some parts in the US

WhatsApp message could dupe people (Source: Reuters)

Black Friday is one of the biggest sale events in the world, observed in the US, Canada, and some other parts of the world. The buyers in India, too, eagerly wait for the Black Friday sale to order electronic products via international websites, as well as Amazon.in that ships items from the US to India, largely because of the huge discounts on them. To ring in this opportunity, many scammers are luring buyers into dubious activities through a WhatsApp forward message.

A new WhatsApp message is circulating in various countries, particularly the UK, Ireland, and some parts in the US. According to reports, a message that contains phoney discounts and offers, such as 90 per cent off on products from popular brands. It also mentions a link that the buyer is asked to tap, which directs them to a page that uncannily resembles Amazon website but is fake. After the buyer selects a product, the website asks for shipping and payment details such as credit card information for the order completion.

The website masquerades as an original Amazon payment page that aims at stealing your personal information, including the payment details. While the miscreants behind this Black Friday scam on WhatsApp have not been identified, it is advisable to avoid such messages on WhatsApp or any other chat apps. Black Friday deals are available across various websites, few of which products to India such as Amazon.

Another WhatsApp hoax that caught everyone’s attention is the one involving ‘Martinelli’ video and WhatsApp Gold. Many users took to Twitter to report a message that has been floating on WhatsApp asking users to watch out for a ‘Martinelli’ video that can ‘irrevocably’ hack their phone and ignore any request to update WhatsApp Gold, which is an unofficial and modded version of WhatsApp. While the first part is a bluff, the second part is true, according to a report by The Independent.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Warning! Beware of this WhatsApp message – Fraudsters trying to dupe buyers during Black Friday Sale 2018
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition