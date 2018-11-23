Warning! Beware of this WhatsApp message – Fraudsters trying to dupe buyers during Black Friday Sale 2018

WhatsApp message could dupe people (Source: Reuters)

Black Friday is one of the biggest sale events in the world, observed in the US, Canada, and some other parts of the world. The buyers in India, too, eagerly wait for the Black Friday sale to order electronic products via international websites, as well as Amazon.in that ships items from the US to India, largely because of the huge discounts on them. To ring in this opportunity, many scammers are luring buyers into dubious activities through a WhatsApp forward message.

A new WhatsApp message is circulating in various countries, particularly the UK, Ireland, and some parts in the US. According to reports, a message that contains phoney discounts and offers, such as 90 per cent off on products from popular brands. It also mentions a link that the buyer is asked to tap, which directs them to a page that uncannily resembles Amazon website but is fake. After the buyer selects a product, the website asks for shipping and payment details such as credit card information for the order completion.

The website masquerades as an original Amazon payment page that aims at stealing your personal information, including the payment details. While the miscreants behind this Black Friday scam on WhatsApp have not been identified, it is advisable to avoid such messages on WhatsApp or any other chat apps. Black Friday deals are available across various websites, few of which products to India such as Amazon.

Another WhatsApp hoax that caught everyone’s attention is the one involving ‘Martinelli’ video and WhatsApp Gold. Many users took to Twitter to report a message that has been floating on WhatsApp asking users to watch out for a ‘Martinelli’ video that can ‘irrevocably’ hack their phone and ignore any request to update WhatsApp Gold, which is an unofficial and modded version of WhatsApp. While the first part is a bluff, the second part is true, according to a report by The Independent.