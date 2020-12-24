Warehouse management system: Making logistics smart & efficient

Spoton Logistics operates across 350+ locations covering 22,000+ pin codes.

Homegrown engineering and tech-driven express logistics firm Spoton Logistics has enhanced its technology platform with a state-of-the-art warehouse management system (WMS) as it aims to optimise operations at its logistics hubs. This fast-growing company in road express logistics is currently implementing the national rollout of the cloud-based WMS. The company has successfully been able to bring down the vehicle loading time by 20%.

Some of the other key benefits witnessed by Spoton Logistics with the implementation, include reduced shortage creation, accurate inventory tracking, enhanced space utilisation, improvement in productivity, visibility of pieces (shortage/ access), among others. Spoton’s customers stand to benefit with streamlined processes from order to delivery, accurately determined inventory, reduced picking errors, more realistic delivery dates, and enhanced overall customer service.

Abhik Mitra, CEO, Spoton Logistics, said, “In the year 2020, we have channelised our resources to further strengthen our IT capabilities thereby ensuring smarter logistics operations. We believe that Covid-19 will continue to impact and complicate supply chains, but we haven’t and won’t let that be a roadblock in our continued growth.”

“Technology has been a key driver in our fast-paced growth. The induction of the state-of-the-art WMS has brought many changes, the biggest of them being the reduced vehicle loading time, helping us significantly increase productivity. With this implementation, we have also set the bedrock for the adoption of Automatic Guided Vehicles that we have started to implement in our logistics hubs with a view to reduce human effort and further increase productivity,” said Uday Sharma, COO, Spoton Logistics.

Spoton Logistics operates across 350+ locations covering 22,000+ pin codes. It started its journey in 2012 when private equity firm India Equity Partners bought TNT India’s domestic business. In 2018, Spoton partnered with a consortium of investors led by Samara Capital and Xponentia Fund Partners to build out the next stage of Spoton’s growth. Early this year, with a view to expand the horizon of its services, Spoton picked up majority stake in 3PL company Raag Technologies and Services.