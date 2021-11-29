Want to make a film? Get a OnePlus

The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with the first ever Hasselblad Camera for Mobile system, and it delivers amazingly realistic colours with OnePlus and Hasselblad’s natural color calibration.

Making a film – a proper feature film, not a video for YouTube or some other social network- is generally considered to be a highly specialised task. You need specialists who know how to handle film-making cameras. Finally, you need the cameras themselves – often big, bulky, complicated and power hungry devices. Or maybe you could just get the right people and give them a OnePlus and tell them to go make a film.

Sounds outrageous? Sounds just like what a certain Never Settling brand would do. In fact, that’s exactly what happened recently. Renowned filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane’s Andolan Production released its latest feature film ‘2024’ on Disney+ Hotstar a few days ago. The film is based in Mumbai in the near future – 2024, to be exact – and revolves around how four youngsters who grew up in an orphanage in Dharavi, struggle for survival in the middle of a pandemic. It is a thriller, complete with high octane action in all sorts of lighting conditions, from broad daylight to the night and showcasing a wide variety of locations and actors.

It would take very special cameras to capture so much and present it in such stunning colour and detail to a global audience. Well, such cameras were indeed used – the film was shot on a OnePlus 9 Pro! Yes, the entire film was actually on the phone, and is the first feature film to be part of the iconic “Shot on OnePlus” initiative by the brand.

When you come to think of it, that should actually not come as a surprise. After all, the OnePlus 9 Pro comes with one of the best cameras around – its quad camera set up on the back comprises a flagship 48 megapixel Sony IMX789 sensor with dual native ISO and omnidirectional PDAF, for amazing colours and details; a 50 megapixel ultrawide Sony IMX766 sensor for a wider perspective; an 8 megapixel telephoto sensor with 3.3x optical zoom with PDAF and OIS to zoom in to the action, without compromising on image quality; and even a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor for viewing scenes in stark black and white with no colours to distract you. Vikramaditya Motwane, Director, Andolan Films had said “I have always been interested in using the latest technology and this film is a story where the use of the new OnePlus device fits beautifully,” and the results prove him right.

The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with the first ever Hasselblad Camera for Mobile system, and it delivers amazingly realistic colours with OnePlus and Hasselblad’s natural color calibration. These are behind the truckload of detail, and high dynamic range that you can see in ‘2024.’ The phone’s support for hyper-realistic 8K 30 fps video, superior HDR video recording, in-built image stabilization, and support for capturing 4K at 120 frames per second, ensured high quality video across a variety of conditions. Super fast focus speeds meant that even scenes packed with non-stop action would not be blurred, while the camera’s ability to get 64x more color information ensured cleaner and noise free footage, be it day or night, as well as higher dynamic range for shooting different scenes of the film. When it got really dark, the advanced Nightscape Video 2.0 on the OnePlus 9 Pro still delivered bright and detailed videos. Even scenes with high contrast came out superbly, thanks to the phone’s support for DOL-HDR.

All the shooting, no matter what the frame rate or resolutions, happens with buttery smoothness on the OnePlus 9 Pro, thanks to its super powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with speedy RAM and storage (the phone comes with 8 GB/ 128 GB and 12 GB / 256 GB variants). The large, curved 6.7 inch fluid AMOLED display with quad HD resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, is not just great as a camera viewfinder but also great for viewing footage and even making quick edits if need be. The camera app itself is incredibly simple to use as is the phone itself, thanks to OnePlus’ clutter-free OxygenOS. It also keeps running comfortably for a long time, thanks to a 4500 mAh, which comes with support for Warp Charge, wired as well as wireless – and can recharge the phone in comfortably under an hour. Round that off with dust and water resistance and it is easy to see why the OnePlus 9 Pro is perfect for filmmakers.

2024 proves that aspiring filmmakers and creative artists do not need to settle for traditional cameras when it comes to making feature films. All they need is their creativity and a great smartphone to capture and execute it. A phone like the OnePlus 9 Pro. Feature films can be shot on a OnePlus. Just ask Vikramaditya Motwane

“2024” is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar India starting today. You can view a trailer of the film here.