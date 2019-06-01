Want to know yoga centres around you? This app will help you

By: |
Published: June 1, 2019 8:45:07 PM

In the lead-up to the event, a two-day yoga mahotsav is being organised in Delhi by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga starting Saturday.

This app ?yoga locator? will help them locate yoga centres as well as yoga instructors within the preferred radius of their vicinity.

Ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21, the AYUSH ministry has launched a mobile application to enable people locate yoga events and centres providing training. The users will also be able to look for certified yoga instructors, a senior AYUSH ministry official said. According to him, ‘yoga locator’- a map-based location app – will also enable yoga instructors to register themselves and reach out to a maximum number of people. “People want to know where they can go for yoga training or to pursue a yoga course. This app ‘yoga locator’ will help them locate yoga centres as well as yoga instructors within the preferred radius of their vicinity.

Their aim is to encourage and help more and more people to adopt yoga,” the official said. He said it will be a permanent app, which will give information about yoga activities happening in their vicinity throughout the year. Unofficially, there are more than two lakh yoga instructors in the country and it will enable them to enrol themselves. The International Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21 across the globe and the AYUSH ministry has shortlisted five cities — Delhi, Shimla, Mysore, Ahmedabad and Ranchi — for holding the main function this year. It will be the government’s first mega public event after Narendra Modi became prime minister for a second term.

Names of the four cities have been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) which will finalise the venue of the main function of the International Yoga Day to be held on June 21, official sources said. In the lead-up to the event, a two-day yoga mahotsav is being organised in Delhi by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga starting Saturday.

It will be attended by about 10,000 people, including yoga teachers, professionals, enthusiasts among others. “The aim is to build an atmosphere of yoga in the lead-up to the main event and sensitise the people about the June 21 function,” the official said. The United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014 after Modi called for the day to be adopted as a global celebration of yoga, an ancient practice that began in India more than 5,000 years ago.

Last year, the main event of the International Day of Yoga was held at the ground of Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, in which Prime Minister Modi participated. The first International Yoga Day celebration was organised at Rajpath in New Delhi on June 21, 2015, in which representatives of 191 countries took part. In 2016, the main function was held in Chandigarh and in 2017 it was held in Lucknow.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Want to know yoga centres around you? This app will help you
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Modi may not spend much on Swachh Bharat as social schemes near completion: PM’s advisor Ashima Goyal
Modi may not spend much on Swachh Bharat as social schemes near completion: PM’s advisor Ashima Goyal
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Arun Jaitley’s stint as Finance Minister in Modi’s NDA-1; major hits and misses
Arun Jaitley’s stint as Finance Minister in Modi’s NDA-1; major hits and misses
Modi 2.0: Mergers, pruning of ministries on the cards; DPE may go to finance ministry
Modi 2.0: Mergers, pruning of ministries on the cards; DPE may go to finance ministry
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition