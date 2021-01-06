Want to continue using WhatsApp? You must accept new terms of service and privacy policy; Details

The platform also explained the amount of data the app collects automatically.

WhatsApp terms of service: Facebook-owned WhatsApp has been sending an in-app notification about the updated terms of service and privacy policy, informing them about the changes made in the policy of the instant messaging platform. While some users got the notification on Tuesday, many received it on Wednesday. The notification was received by users of both Android and iOS users, after which WhatsApp started trending on microblogging site Twitter.

Among the key updates being brought in is a change in the way the platform would process the user data. Apart from that, the way businesses use the services hosted by Facebook to store as well as manage their chats on WhatsApp would also change, along with changes in how WhatsApp partners with its owner Facebook so that integration across Facebook products can be offered.

The updated privacy policy and terms of service would be implemented on February 8, and by then, users would have to accept these conditions to be able to continue using the instant messaging platform. Users who choose to not accept with these changes would not be able to use WhatsApp come February 8.

The privacy policy has been updated by the instant messaging platform on its website, where it stated that the platform offers some optional features and they require WhatsApp to collect more information to provide these features to users who opt for them. As deemed appropriate by WhatsApp, the users would be updated about such a collection of their information, it said. Those users who choose not to give the platform access to such additional information would not be able to use these optional features, like users not permitting WhatsApp to access location data would not be able to share their location with their contacts.

The platform also explained the amount of data the app collects automatically. This includes the users’ activity on WhatsApp, their service settings, their interactions with other WhatsApp users, the time and duration of their activities on WhatsApp, log files, as well as performance reports and logs.