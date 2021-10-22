Want to capture Diwali in all its glory? Six reasons why you should get a Nord 2 5G!

The OnePlus Nord 2 packs in a 50 megapixel Sony IMX 766 main sensor, similar to the one seen on the flagship OnePlus 9 Pro.

The climax of the Indian festive season is Diwali, the festival marked by the lighting of lamps in the night, celebrating the victory of Good over Evil. And as it takes place at night, capturing it in all its glory can be a challenge – after all, there are a host of lights out there, of different intensity, colours and size. Unless of course, you have a OnePlus Nord 2 5G handy.

Yes, the phone is a sight for sore eyes with its classy design. It also comes with some very good hardware inside as well – a 6.43 inch fluid AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate, a flagship levelMediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor backed with fast RAM and storage, clean Oxygen OS UI, 5G support, and a 4500 mAh battery that gets recharged in half an hour. But what makes the Nord 2 5G particularly suitable for Diwali are its cameras and photography muscle. Here are six reasons why we think the Nord 2 is THE camera you need to capture Diwali in all its glorious, lit, glory:

AI magic

Photography is not just about cameras and megapixel counts, it is also about the software that supports them. And here, the OnePlus Nord 5G has a huge advantage. Thanks to its skilful leveraging of AI, videos and images snapped by the OnePlus Nord 2 5G come out inch perfect. While AI Photo Enhancement automatically identifies scenes and changes settings accordingly (it can identify more than twenty scenes), Video Enhancement fixes contrast, colour and brightness of the videos. You end up with great images and videos either way.

A main sensor from the OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus Nord 2 packs in a 50 megapixel Sony IMX 766 main sensor, similar to the one seen on the flagship OnePlus 9 Pro. That’s a flagship level sensor right there with a large f/1.88 aperture to capture more light (perfect for the Festival of Lights). And it comes with two other sensors at the back that are very formidable too – an 8 megapixel ultrawide for a wider perspective and a 2 megapixel mono lens for those moments when you do not need colour!

Unshakeable

The main sensor of the Nord 2 5G is not just flagship level, but it also comes with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a feature that is generally associated with premium phone cameras. That means that the camera will be working constantly to cancel out the effects of blur caused by the camera shaking. All of which ensures great low light photography and videos.

Shooting in candlelight

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G’s cameras are especially tailored for night time photography. It comes with a special Night Portrait mode for portrait photography in conditions where the light is not the greatest. And then there is Nightscape Ultra, an improved version of OnePlus’ famous Nightscape mode, which actually lets you take clear images in visibility of just 1Lux. That’s the light from a single candle!

Selfie sultan too

Just because Diwali provides you with stunning views and visions does not mean you should not snap yourself as well. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes with the most powerful selfie camera seen on a OnePlus device – a 32 megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor ensures that you get great colours and details. And if your friends want to be part of the action, well, there is the new Group Shots 2.0 which can detect up to five faces and also improves details like skin colour and eye contour.

Capture both sides of the image story

There are two sides to every story: what you see, and well, you yourself. OnePlus understands this, which is why it has not only packed the Nord 2 5G with great rear and front cameras, but has also given you the option to use them simultaneously. Using the Dual View Video mode, you can now show everyone not just what you see, but also your own self at the same time. Content creators and even general users will love this. Especially during festival time when people want to see the lights and decorations, but also you!

So say “cheese” to Diwali this year with a OnePlus Nord 2 5G and make some outstanding memories. You will be amazed at the results.