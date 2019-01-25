Want to buy Xiaomi products directly from China? This new service will let you do that with discounts, offers

Xiaomi has launched the ShareSave app in India

Ever since Xiaomi entered India, it has slowly created an ecosystem that comprises smartphones, televisions, air purifiers, travel bags, anti-pollution mask, weighing scale, and selfie stick among several others. However, there are still many products that are not available in India but sell like hot cakes in Xiaomi’s home market China. The company is now making it convenient for the buyers to import Xiaomi products from China to India with a new service called ShareSave.

Xiaomi ShareSave app will let the buyers in India order products from Xiaomi and its sub-brands such as Mijia China websites. The new cross-border service has been announced by the company via its social media handles. The company says it is using “social e-commerce” as the model for ShareSave service that will let the buyers save money on imports. Xiaomi will extend the ShareSave service to other markets as well. It is available to download via Google Play store and App Store on Android and iOS platforms, respectively.

The Mi Fans need to use the ShareSave app and share the products they like to be imported from China, as per the company’s announcement. On sharing the product with others, the buyers will be eligible for coupons and discount offers. This model comes with three tiers – Pair-up, Drop, and Kickstart.

The first one lets two Mi Fans pair up and buy a product from Xiaomi’s China marketplace for “an exclusive discount.” The second tier lets the buyer share a product that is on the wishlist with friends and family to get discounts on the price. This essentially means the discount will be directly proportional to the number of clicks on the shared link. Xiaomi notes that the product can either be bought with 50 per cent discount or for free after the buyer manages to get the maximum number of clicks on the shared link.

The last one, Kickstart, will require the buyer to chip in for the purchase by contributing as little as Rs 15 (or $0.2) towards the product to get “up to 10 times” as the final reward while making the purchase. Xiaomi says this process will let them track the hype and popularity around a product among the buyers in India.