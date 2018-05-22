Want to buy Samsung Galaxy J6 at just Rs 990 only? Here is how to avail offer in Flipkart sale

Samsung Galaxy J6.

Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days Sale is over but the offers on smartphones are still good enough to lure the customers into buying one. The e-commerce giant is offering Samsung Galaxy J6 at Rs 13,990. However, there are various offers along with the smartphone which can bring the price of the smartphone so low that it will not burn a hole in your pocket. Under its exchange offer, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 13,000 off. Nonetheless, the off may vary according to the smartphone a customer is exchanging. With Rs 13,000 discount, The price comes down to Rs 990. Along with it, there is 5 per cent discount for Axis Bank customer who opts for EMI option via debit card. The smartphone was launched today in India via Flipkart.

Galaxy J6 specifications:-

Galaxy J6 has been launched in two variants: 4GB RAM and 64GB storage or 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Galaxy J6’s price in India will be Rs 13,990 for the 3GB RAM variant, while the 4GB RAM variant will cost Rs 16,490 in the market. The J6 will be sold via Flipkart.

The smartphone sports a 5.6-inch HD Plus display which is also an Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It runs on Samsung’s Exynos 7870 octa-core processor with 3GB/4GB RAM which is coupled with 32GB and 64GB storage. The storage is expandable to 256GB via microSD card.

The rear camera is 13MP, while the front camera is 8MP with f/1.9 aperture on both. The battery on the Galaxy J6 will be 3000 mAh. The smartphone runs Android Oreo 8.0. The Galaxy J6 has a polycarbonate body. Both the front and rear camera have LED flash.

The smartphone series will come with a Chat-over-Video feature, which lets buyers chat via a transparent chat window and keyword, while watching a video. The Samsung Mall app will also be a part of the Galaxy J6 series, and it is dependent on AI to show shopping results to users based on the pictures they click.