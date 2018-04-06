​​ ​
Want to buy Redmi 5? Here’s how you can get it at Rs 5,799 without flash sales

Xiaomi Redmi 5 was launched in India last month as an upgrade over the Redmi 4 in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment. The smartphone sits next to the other smartphones from the fifth generation Redmi phones - Redmi 5A, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi Note 5, and Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Published: April 6, 2018
Xiaomi Redmi 5 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ display having an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor coupled with three RAM options – 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 is now available to purchase in an open sale. All the three Redmi 5 variants – 2GB/ 16GB, 3GB/ 32GB, and 4GB/ 64GB – are now available without the flash sale and can be purchased right away. The smartphone is available exclusively on Amazon and Mi.com online channels. The Xiaomi Redmi 5 India price starts at Rs 7,999 for the 2GB/ 16GB model. The 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant costs Rs 8,999 while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 10,999.

In addition, Amazon is offering 5 per cent instant discount on making the purchase using SBI credit cards and 90 per cent (up to Rs 400) off on Kindle e-books. There is also a cashback offer worth Rs 2,200 from Reliance Jio under the Jio Football offer, slashing the effective price of Redmi 5 to Rs 5,799 for 2GB/ 16GB, Rs 6,799 for 3GB/ 32GB, and Rs 8,799 for the 4GB/ 64GB model. The Xiaomi Redmi is available in Black, Lake Blue, Gold, and Rose Gold colour options.

For the specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ display having an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor coupled with three RAM options – 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat based MIUI 9.5 after the recent update. The Redmi 5 sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash, while there is a 5-megapixel camera on the front. The smartphone support screen flash for selfies in low-light conditions. It is backed by a 3300mAh battery under the hood.

