Want to buy Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7? Check out these interesting deals with Airtel

Best deals on Apple iPhones from Airtel – Check now!

Apple iPhone X has been one of the most talked about smartphone ever since its launch. The smartphone has made headlines for the unprecedented price tag of more than $1,000. The smartphone, when made its way to India, saw a price tag north of Rs 1,00,000. However, over time, the smartphone has seen a price cut. If you buy the smartphone with Airtel Postpaid, then you will be able to get it at less than half of the price. And it is not just the Apple iPhone X, a huge price cut is on offer on iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 as well. Below are the Apple iPhones that have received a huge price cut.

Apple iPhone X offer (64 GB):

Airtel is giving away the Apple iPhone X for as low as Rs 36,000. However, there is a caveat. After making the downpayment, you will get an Airtel Postpaid plan. This postpaid plan will include 40 GB Data per month, access to Amazon Prime, free handset damage protection and unlimited calling. However, you will need to pay as much as Rs 2,499 every month for the plan for 24 months.

Apple iPhone 8 offer (64 GB):

This is where the offer from Airtel gets extremely interesting. Apple iPhone 8 with 64 GB of internal memory can be yours for just Rs 9,500. Along with the smartphone, you will get a mandatory postpaid plan from Airtel. Under this plan, you will get 40 GB Data per month, access to Amazon Prime for a year, free handset damage protection and unlimited calling. And for all benefits from Airtel Postpaid, you will need to pay Rs 2,499 every month for 24 months.

Apple iPhone 8 offer (256 GB):

Apple iPhone 8 with 256 GB also gets a price cut if you buy the smartphone with Airtel Postpaid. You can get the smartphone for by making a downpayment of Rs 21,500. Along with the smartphone, you will get a mandatory postpaid plan. You will again need to pay Rs 2,499 every month for 24 months. Under the plan offered by Airtel, you will get as much as 40 GB internet data every month. You will also get access to one year’s worth Amazon Prime and get your Apple iPhone a free handset damage protection. Unlimited calling is also on offer. However, this smartphone is listed as ‘out of stock’ when we check on the official Airtel website.

Apple iPhone 7 offer (32 GB):

If you buy the Apple iPhone 7 with 32 GB of internal memory with Airtel then you will need to pay up Rs 11,300. After paying up the one-time payment, you will need to pay Rs 1,999 every month for a period of 24 months. But you will get a lot of benefits for 24 months with Airtel. This smartphone is also listed as ‘out of stock’ when we check on the official Airtel website.